JUST IN: Inmates Escape From Okere Prison In Warri As Storm Destroys Fence, Building

A heavy storm that blew last night hitted

the Okere prison in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State leading to the destruction of the fence, according to the Liberator Newspaper.

The newspaper quoted an eye witness as noting that the heavy storm blew and destroyed the fence of the prison which led to some inmates escaping from the prison.

The source described the storm as mysterious, wondering on the type of storm that could destroy such a strong fence that had been there without any issue, adding that such is unheard of.

Meanwhile, a police source told the news medium that there was no single escape among the inmates as they are working to put things in proper perspective.

More details soon…