JUST IN: Italy Reports 5,210 New Cases Of #COVID19, 683 New Deaths

Italy has reported 5,210 new cases of coronavirus and 683 new deaths, according to Data Storyteller, Norbert Elekes.

The country now has a total of 74,386 cases and 7,503 deaths.

