0 comments

JUST IN: Italy Reports 5,210 New Cases Of #COVID19, 683 New Deaths

by on March 26, 2020
 

Italy has reported 5,210 new cases of coronavirus and 683 new deaths, according to Data Storyteller, Norbert Elekes.

The country now has a total of 74,386 cases and 7,503 deaths.

READ  Coronavirus: Italy announces 368 deaths in 24hrs
Breaking News, Health, Nation, News

covid19Italy

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 