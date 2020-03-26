JUST IN: Italy Reports 5,210 New Cases Of #COVID19, 683 New Deaths

Italy has reported 5,210 new cases of coronavirus and 683 new deaths, according to Data Storyteller, Norbert Elekes.
The country now has a total of 74,386 cases and 7,503 deaths.
