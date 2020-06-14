JUST IN: Jabi Lake Mall In Abuja Sealed Over Naira Marley’s Concert Breach

The Federal Capital Territory Ministerial Enforcement Task Force on COVID-19 Restrictions has sealed Jabi Lake Mall indefinitely for violating the government’s directive on ban on public gathering.
Naira Marley flew in private jet alongside his crew to perform at the concert in Abuja organised by Network Africa and Traffic Bar at Jabi Lake on Saturday, thereby breaching the Coronavirus safety guidelines out in place by government.
The musician had on Saturday uploaded a video of him and his crew alighting from the chartered plane.
The concert by Marley had led to public criticism with many Nigerians calling for his arrest.
Many Nigerians have been arrested and charged to court for flouting the order including Nollywood star, Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdul Bello for hosting a house party.