JUST IN: Justice Ahmed Lemu Dies At 91

By Seun Adeuyi

Ahmed Lemu, a renowned Islamic scholar and retired justice, is dead. He died on Thursday at the age of 91 in Minna, Niger State.

His son, Nurudeen, who announced the death on behalf of his family, was quoted by ThePunch as saying, “It is with sadness and reverence to Allah that we announce the passing away of our father, Dr. Justice Sheikh Ahmed Lemu OFR, in the early hours of this morning in Minna. Burial arrangements to be announced later.”

Lemu, one of the two Nigerians who have won King Faisal Prize, also chaired the Presidential Panel on Post-Election Violence in Nigeria in 2011.

Born in Niger State, Sheikh Lemu was also a member of the Nigerian Council of Religions, the Presidential Council for Youth Development, and various other national committees and councils.

He started his career as a teacher under the Bida Native Authority. He was a principal of two famous centers of learning in northern Nigeria: the School for Arabic Studies (SAS), Kano; and the Arabic Teachers’ College, Sokoto.

Lemu also served as a Shar’ia judge at the Court of Appeals in the States of Sokoto and Niger (1976 – 1977), then as Chief Shar’ia Judge at the Court of Appeals in Niger State (1976 – 1991).