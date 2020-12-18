JUST IN: Kankara Schoolboys Arrive Katsina After Release

By Seun Adeuyi

Hundreds of schoolboys kidnapped last Friday from Government Science Secondary School in Kankara Local Government (LGA) of Katsina State and released on Thursday night have arrived Katsina from Zamfara State, where they were reportedly taken to.

According to The Punch, the students were escorted into the state capital by security operatives.

It was learnt that some of the schoolboys were led to an expansive hall in the State Government House where they were received by Governor Aminu Masari.

On Thursday night, Masari confirmed the release of 344 abducted schoolboys, adding that the boys were at Tsafe, Zamfara State, and would be transported to Kankara today (Friday).

The Katsina governor said no ransom was paid before the boys were released, noting that the schoolboys would receive proper medical attention before they are reunited with their families.