JUST IN: Kidnapped Kankara Schoolboys Released

By Onwuka Gerald

Katsina State Government on Thursday announced that the students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, kidnapped last Friday by Boko Haram have been freed.

Governor Aminu Masari, on Thursday night said the boys were at Tsafe, Zamfara State, and would be moved to Kankara on Friday.

Continuing he said, the release of the schoolboys was made possible by the leadership of MACABAN/Miyetti Allah.

The release of the Kankara school pupils was also confirmed by the Special Adviser to the Katsina Governor on Security, Ibrahim Kastina.

According to him, “The students were at Tsafe, about 82.5km via road from Kankara town in Katsina.

His words, “Alhamdulillah, the boys have been rescued and are now at Tsafe, Zamfara State. However, we shall be moving them to Kankara tomorrow being Friday.

‌Recall earlier on Wednesday, Governor Masari said the abducted students were taken to a forest in Zamfara State.

He also debunked claims that the students were kidnapped by Boko Haram.

Details to follow…