Wife of the former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Zakawanu Garuba has been rescued from kidnappers by members of the police force.

Mrs Garuba was rescued by the Kogi State Police Command.

Reports say Mrs Garuba is now on her way to Auchi to join in the burial of her husband which is expected to take place tonight.

Earlier Mrs Garuba had been kidnapped on her way to the burial of her late husband, a family source confirmed.

She was kidnapped between Okene and Okpilla.