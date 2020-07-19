JUST IN: Kidnapped Woman Rescued By Police Operatives In Jigawa State

Kidnapped Woman, Fatima Abdurrahman rescued by Police Operatives in Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

This was recently made known by the Police Commissioner in Jigawa State, CP Sule Gomna.

The Commissioner said themselves tip off that was earlier given to them by the woman’s husband, Abdurrahman Baffa immensely contributed to his wife’s rescue. “The kidnappers abandoned their victim, right after they were intensively pursued by the police commissioner’s men”.

An anonymous member of their family revealed how the five gang kidnapper, stormed the couples residence, collected their phones, money and other items they found with them. Right after, they asked Fatima to follow them, at gun point we were helpless, watching as they went away with Fatima.

He added that the husband was smart enough to immediately inform the police, they acted and forced the kidnappers to abandon Fatima in a bush at Ringim Local government Area of the State. The police then took her straight to the station, interviewed and returned her to her home.

“We are in great debt to the Policemen that rescued Fatima, we pray that God continues to bless and protect them”, he prayed.