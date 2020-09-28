JUST IN: Labour Suspends Planned Strike After Agreement With FG

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government have reached an agreement on electricity tariff and the planned industrial action has been suspended.

Minister of Labour and employment (State) Festus Keyamo, in a tweet announced that the agreement was reached at 2:53 am and government has also promised to roll out palliative in two weeks.

According to Keyamo, the new agreement involves the suspension of the new electricity tariff hike for two weeks.

In his word: “FG & LABOUR reached agreement at 2:53am. Deregulation to stay as Govt rolls out palliatives for labour (details in 2 weeks); Electricity tariffs suspended by Govt for 2 weeks with a joint Committee headed by @fkeyamo to examine the justification for the new policy. Strike suspended.”

FG & LABOUR reach agreement at 2:53am. Deregulation to stay as Govt rolls out palliatives for labour (details in 2 weeks); Electricity tariffs suspended by Govt for 2 weeks with a joint Committee headed by @fkeyamo to examine the justification for the new policy. Strike suspended pic.twitter.com/9tOTlJ9o1l — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) September 28, 2020

Recall that NLC had fixed 28th of September for the commencement of strike over fuel increment and electricity tariff hike.

Find below details of the agreement reached: