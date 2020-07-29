Just In: Lagos Govt Schedules Entertainment For Forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir Celebrations

Some A-list Musicians and Comedians including Kenny Black, Gbenga Adeyinka, Omobaba, Small Doctor, Pasuma, Humblesmith, as well as some popular Islamic musicians such as Alawiye and Iya ‘N Ghana, have been slated to entertain Lagosians during the forthcoming Ileya Celebrations.

The Lagos State Government announced this in a statement a few minutes ago on Wednesday, saying the event, which is an initiative of the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, has been designed to provide virtual entertainment for all residents of the State.

According to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Solomon Bonu, the event would be aired live on Lagos Television, Lagos State Government Facebook Page and YouTube channel on Friday 31st of July and Saturday 1st of August, 2020.

Solomon Bonu added that the two-day event scheduled to hold between 5pm and 9 pm daily, promises to be fun-packed and engaging with special performances from some disc jockeys, dancers and will also feature some Nollywood Stars.

While noting that the event would be held amidst strict adherence to all safety protocols, Bonu explained that the State Government is making efforts to address the yearnings of residents of the State, while also being mindful of not neglecting any aspect of the society.

He, however, urged Lagosians to be very vigilant as they celebrate and ensure strict adherence to all medical and safety protocols that will ensure that the war against the pandemic is won in earnest.