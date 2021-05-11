[JUST IN] Lai: FG Has Capacity To Crush Bandits, Terrorists

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, has said contrary to widespread belief, the Federal Government is not overwhelmed with the escalating insecurity in the country.

Mohammad stated this at a press briefing in Lagos on Tuesday.

The minister also said the government and its security agencies have the wherewithal in terms of personnel and fire power to crush bandits, insurgents, criminals and other enemies of the Nigerian state.

According to him, “It is no longer news that our dear nation is facing security challenges. However, I have read comments saying the Federal Government is overwhelmed and doesn’t have a clue as to how to tackle the challenges. Some have even gone as far as suggesting a truncation of the democratic order, a clearly treasonable stance.

“Well, I am here today to assure all Nigerians that while the government acknowledges the security challenges we face at this time, from terrorism to kidnaping, banditry and farmer-herder conflict, it is definitely not overwhelmed and indeed it has the wherewithal, as you will see in the days ahead, to confront the challenges headlong and restore law and order, peace and security.”

