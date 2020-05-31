Just In: Liberia’s George Weah Drops Hot #COVID19 Anthem

Many presidents fight Covid19 with strict curfews and guidelines, but Liberian President and former football star George Weah broke through the mold when he dropped a song some days ago themed around the Coronavirus.

The new single, titled “Let stand together and fight Coronavirus” has been hailed as a novel way to educate Liberian citizens about the Covid-19 pandemic, and as an example to the rest of the world.

President Weah said the song is targeted at music lovers across his country which has a population of about 4.5 million people. Liberia’s capital city has about three confirmed cases, and Weah says he does not want any further escalations.

Catchy Lyrics:

The song has easy to memorize lyrics, and a part goes: “It could be your mama, it could be your papa, brother and sisters. Let’s stand together to fight this dirty disease now. What kinds of world we live in full of uncertainty, no security everything but everything is possible,”

In a telephone interview with RFI News in Monrovia, Presidential Press Secretary Isaac Solo Kelgbeh said that aside from the measures already taken by the government, President Weah is anticipating that his song will resonate with Liberians, who will then take the necessary precautions to stay safe.

President Of Numerous Talents: “During the civil crisis, he used his voice when he collaborated with other icons to sing a song for peace in Africa…again during the 2014 Ebola crisis, as a senator he used his voice to sing an awareness song against Ebola,” his Press Secretary said.

“It is not the first time Weah has used his singing skills to help his country, as his first musical venture was during the Liberian civil war”.

“The President has his own studio that he built to empower Liberian artists. He went to the studio, which is located at the back of the Forky Klon Family Fellowship [Church] and talked to the engineers and partners with several local musicians,’ says Kelgbeh.

“He didn’t take a dime from the government’s coffers to do that song,” he adds.

Weah, a former international football star, was named African, European, and World Player of the Year in 1995. He is also a reputed activist, joining in the struggle on behalf of his homeland, where he worked to bring an end to a long civil war and then became active in politics. Weah was elected to a Senate seat in 2014. He has served as president of Liberia since January 2018.