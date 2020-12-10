JUST IN: Maina Collapses In Court

By Seun Adeuyi

Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, has collapsed in court.

This happened upon his appearance Thursday morning in continuation of his prosecution in a 12-count charge.

Maina is facing money laundering charges to the tune of N2 billion.

It was learnt that he collapsed at exactly 10:05 am inside the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja just as his counsel, Anayo Adibe, was about to make submissions before the presiding judge, Justice Okon Abang.

Maina, who had earlier jumped bail, was recently extradited from Niger Republic where he had ostensibly gone into hiding.