JUST IN: Man Allegedly Punches His Wife to Death in Ondo State

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro reported today 13th April 2020 that a Farmer allegedly punched his wife to death after a misunderstanding in their home in the early hours of the day.

Eic Olowokande, a farmer was said to have ran away from home and into a farm to hide when he discovered that his wife Mojere Olowokande was no longer breathing after their misunderstanding in their home at Yaba Street, Idanre local Governments Area, Ondo.

Mr Itoro confirmed that efforts were made to revive the victim after she had allegedly been punched but was not success ad she was confirmed dead by the hospital

Mr Itoro further said that Mr Eric Olowokande has been caught and the case is under investigation.