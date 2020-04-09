JUST IN: Mexico Confirms 396 New Cases Of #COVID19, 33 New Deaths

Mexico has reported 396 new cases of the coronavirus pandemic and 33 new deaths. A total of 3,181 cases and 174 deaths.

NEW: Mexico reports 396 new cases of coronavirus and 33 new deaths.



According to Reuters, Mexico had declared a health emergency last week Monday and issued stricter rules aimed at containing the fast-spreading coronavirus after its number of cases surged past 1,000 and the death toll rose sharply.

The new measures to fight the virus include a reduction of the number of people who can gather to 50 and an extension of a previously announced suspension of non-essential activities.

Mexico has one of the world’s highest rates of both obesity and diabetes, and experts have recently sounded the alarm that its population could therefore be more vulnerable than its relatively young average age might suggest.

Reuters quoted the Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who announced the health emergency, as saying that people or companies who ignored the rules would face administrative or penal actions. The emergency would be in force until April 30, he said.