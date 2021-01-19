[JUST IN] Miliary House Arrest: “We Have Run Out Of Food And Milk” — Bobi Wine

By Seun Adeuyi

Ugandan opposition leader, Bobi Wine has lamented over the fact that he has exhausted all his foodstuff in his house and he is not even allowed to go and purchase neither are people allowed to bring him some.

It could be recalled that the main contender to the incumbent president who is also the winner of this year’s presidential election, President Museveni was placed under house arrest immediately after casting his vote.

His house is surrounded by heavily armed military personnel and anyone who tries to enter has been denied access to the point that the US Ambassador to Uganda was even denied access to him.

He has entered day six of his house arrest and taking to his social media handle on Twitter, he revealed that they locked up without any food or milk.

His post reads;

“Day Six under house arrest and we’re still stuck with an 18 months old baby who had paid a visit to her auntie (my wife ) be4 we were raided & besieged. The Dad has been denied access to her. We have run out of food and milk. No one is allowed to leave or come into our compound.”