Just In: Minister of Petroleum Resources to Inaugurate Committee for Oloibiri Museum and Research Center

The Nigerian Minister for Petroleum Resources, His Excellency, Timipre Sylva will on Tuesday, August 4, inaugurate the Project Committee for the development of the Oloibiri Museum and Research Center (OMRC).

This development was revealed in a brief statement by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board(NCDMB) on Monday.

The event is scheduled to hold virtually and key dignitaries expected to participate include the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, His Excellency Douye Diri, the Executive Secretary NCDMB, Engr. Wabote Simbi, Executive Secretary of Petroleum Technology Development Fund, Dr. Bello Aliyu Gusau and the Managing Director/ Chairman of Shell Nigeria, Mr. Osagie Okunbor.

Members of the project committee will include personnel from the Bayelsa State Government, NCDMB, PTDF and Shell.

The symbolic project was approved by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari.