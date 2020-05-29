JUST IN: Minneapolis CNN Crew Released From Detention

Cable News Network (CNN) reporter, Omar Jimenez and his production team were arrested by the Minneapolis Patrol team on Friday Morning, 6am, in Minneapolis while live on CNN air, despite identifying themselves.

The other two members of the CNN production team arrested are producer Bill Kirkos and photojournalist Leonel Mendez.

The arrest which was said to be in violation of their First Amendment rights sparked reactions from the public who called the authorities in Minnesota, especially the Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz, to intervene.

CNN Chief National Correspondent, Jim Sciutto has revealed that the three CNN employees have been released from police custody.

According CNN reporter, Donie O’Sullivan, CNN President Jeff Zucker spoke with the Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz after the arrest of the CNN crew.

Walz said he “deeply apologizes” and described the arrests as “unacceptable.”

Recall that on Monday evening, May 25, a black man, George Floyd died after a Minneapolis cop knelt on his neck and subjected him to excruciating pains. The racism related murder has led to series of protest.

The cops involved have been since been dismissed and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are currently investigating the incident. The president of United States, Donald Trump has vowed to prosecute the killers of George Floyd.

Meanwhile, he also threatened to have some of the protesters vandalizing and looting government properties arrested.

The Minneapolis have been tasked to bring under control the series of violent protest and follow up on the President’s directive to arrest the defaulters.

The latest arrest of the CNN production team which included a black man while covering the Minneapolis protest has led to allegations of the police being unrepentant from their racist acts.