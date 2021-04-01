[JUST IN] Money Laundering: Appeal Court Discharges Dokpesi

The Court of Appeal has discharged High Chief Aleogho Dokpesi, Founder of DAAR Communications Plc and DAAR Investment & Holdings Company, of money laundering.

Dokpesi and his company were arraigned on a seven-count charge bordering on alleged procurement fraud and breach of public trust.

He is alleged to have received N2.1 billion from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) between October 2014 and March 2015, during the tenure of Sambo Dasuki, former NSA, for services not rendered.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had called 13 witnesses in the course of trail.

In November 2018, John Tsoho, trial judge, had struck out Dokpesi’s no-case submission and ordered him to open his defence.

Aggrieved, Dokpesi approached the court of appeal seeking to upturn the trial court’s decision.

Delivering judgment in the appeal on Thursday, Justice Elfrieda Williams-Dawodu, held that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against the appellants.