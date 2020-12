By Seun Adeuyi

The Senate on Monday passed the 2021 budget totalling N13.5trn.

The fiscal document is predicated on oil benchmark $40 per barrel, N3.324trn for debt servicing, N4.1trn for capital expenditure, N5.6 trillion for recurrent, N496 bn for statutory transfer. It has an increment of N505bn.

President Muhammadu Buhari presented N13.082trn to the Senate on October 8.

