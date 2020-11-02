[JUST IN]: NCC Approves e-SIM Trial For MTN, 9Mobile

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has recently announced that it has approved two mobile network operators, MTN Nigeria and 9Mobile, to conduct tests in Nigeria on the feasibility of the embedded Subscriber Identification Modules Service.

It specified that the trials, approved for a duration of one year, would entail the testing of 5,000 e-SIMs by the two networks, subject to a number of regulatory conditions being complied with.

The Director, Public Affairs, NCC, Ikechukwu Adinde, outlined the requirements for full compliance by the MNOs with the 2011 Registration of Telecoms Subscribers Regulations in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Executive Vice-President of the Commission, Umar Danbatta, stated that the primary objective of the e-SIM trial was to determine, if adequate, the technical performance of the e-SIM on the telecoms service providers’ network towards the eventual rollout.

A tiny chip embedded on a cell phone or smart computer is an e-SIM. It is built to be convenient, flexible, and simple.

The e-SIM makes it easier to select a pre-paid plan provider for customers and switch between network operators.