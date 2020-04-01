JUST IN: NCDC Confirms 12 New Cases Of #COVID19 In Nigeria — Toll Now 151

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says “12 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Osun, 2 in Edo and 1 in Ekiti State.”
“As at 12:30 pm 1st April there are 151 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths,” the NCDC tweeted.
As at 12:30 pm 1st April, there are— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 1, 2020
151 confirmed cases
9 discharged
2 deaths
For a breakdown of cases by states in real time- https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet
Currently;
Lagos- 82
FCT- 28
Osun- 14
Oyo- 8
Ogun- 4
Edo- 4
Kaduna- 3
Enugu- 2
Bauchi- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
