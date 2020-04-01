0 comments

JUST IN: NCDC Confirms 12 New Cases Of #COVID19 In Nigeria — Toll Now 151

by on April 1, 2020
 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says “12 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Osun, 2 in Edo and 1 in Ekiti State.”

“As at 12:30 pm 1st April there are 151 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths,” the NCDC tweeted.

READ  Dangote Truck Kills Several People in Onitsha, Irate Youths set truck on Fire (PHOTOS)
Breaking News, Health, Issues, Nation, News, Nigeria


Chuks Azotani


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 