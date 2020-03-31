JUST IN: NCDC Confirms 4 New Cases Of #COVID19 In Nigeria — Toll Now 139

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says “Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos.”
“As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths,” the NCDC said in a tweet.
#COVID-19: PDP Demands Immediate Reduction In Fuel Price…Cautions Tinubu, Others To Stop Pushing Pecuniary Interests
BREAKING: Nigerian Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede Tests Positive For #COVID19