JUST IN: NCDC Confirms 4 New Cases Of #COVID19 In Nigeria — Toll Now 139

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says “Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos.”

“As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths,” the NCDC said in a tweet.

Benue- 1 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 31, 2020