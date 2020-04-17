JUST IN: NCDC Confirms 51 New Cases Of #COVID19 In Nigeria — Toll Now 493

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says fifty-one new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:
32 in Lagos
6 in Kano
5 in Kwara
2 in FCT
2 in Oyo
2 in Katsina
1 in Ogun
1 in Ekiti
“As at 10:10 pm 17th April there are 493 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 159; Deaths: 17” NCDC tweeted recently.
Fifty-one new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;
As at 10:10 pm 17th April there are 493 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 159
Deaths: 17#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/PKWwUsJVBP
A further breakdown of total number of recorded cases according to states is as follows:
As at 10:10 pm 17th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT
Lagos- 283
FCT- 69
Kano- 27
Osun- 20
Edo- 15
Oyo- 15
Ogun- 10
Kwara- 9
Katsina- 9
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 6
Delta- 4
Ondo- 3
Ekiti- 3
Enugu- 2
Rivers-2
Niger- 2
Benue- 1
Anambra- 1
As at 10:10 pm 17th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT
