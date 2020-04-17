JUST IN: NCDC Confirms 51 New Cases Of #COVID19 In Nigeria — Toll Now 493

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says fifty-one new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

32 in Lagos

6 in Kano

5 in Kwara

2 in FCT

2 in Oyo

2 in Katsina

1 in Ogun

1 in Ekiti

“As at 10:10 pm 17th April there are 493 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 159; Deaths: 17” NCDC tweeted recently.

A further breakdown of total number of recorded cases according to states is as follows:

As at 10:10 pm 17th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT

Lagos- 283

FCT- 69

Kano- 27

Osun- 20

Edo- 15

Oyo- 15

Ogun- 10

Kwara- 9

Katsina- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Delta- 4

Ondo- 3

Ekiti- 3

Enugu- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1

