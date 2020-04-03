JUST IN: NCDC Confirms 6 New COVID-19 Cases In Osun State

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) via their Twitter handle, has reported six new cases in Osun state which takes the total in Nigeria to 190.
They tweeted:
“Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria.
“As at 11:00 am 3rd April there are 190 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths”
As at 11:00 am 3rd April, there are
190 confirmed cases
20 discharged
2 deaths
For a breakdown of cases by states- https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet
Currently;
Lagos- 98
FCT- 38
Osun- 20
Oyo- 8
Akwa Ibom- 5
Ogun- 4
Edo- 4
Kaduna- 4
Bauchi- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
