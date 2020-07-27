Just In: NCDC Launches #OrangeNetwork Workshop For #Covid19 Prevention

The Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) announced late Monday the convening of the first ‘Orange Network’ workshop for participating health facilities on infection prevention and control (IPC).

NCDC has said the aim of the workshop, is to guide Nigerian health facilities towards becoming experts on infection prevention, over a period of five years.

In a brief statement, NCDC expressed gratitude to the United States’ Center for Disease Control and tephinet(The Global Network Of Field Epidemiology Training Programs) for “supporting our efforts to strengthen IPC in Nigeria through the ‘Turn Nigeria Orange Program’”.

In January this year, NCDC launched the ‘Orange Network’ project to support selected health facilities in Nigeria become centres of excellence on infection prevention & control over a five year period.

“The COVID-19 outbreak presents an opportunity to put infection prevention & control(IPC) on the national agenda like never before.

Our goal through the ‘#OrangeNetwork’ is to ensure IPC is an essential part of health care delivery & public health response”, the Director General of the NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu said.