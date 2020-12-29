JUST IN: NCGF President, Prof Charles Adisa, Is Dead

By Onwuka Gerald

President, Nigeria Christian Graduate Fellowship (NCGF), Prof. Charles Adisa, is dead.

The news of his demise was announced on Tuesday by Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle.

Ayokunle in a statement, sympathized with the family, colleagues, friends, relatives, and the NCGF

The statement read in parts, “It was one death too many because no one expected such a God’s General to suddenly leave when his contributions were still needed”.

“We will never forget contributions made during the cry for the restoration of Christian Religious Knowledge back to the public schools, CAN’s position on the problematic Ruga Settlements, Company Allied Matters Act (CAMA).

“Our relief therefore is that as Christians, to die is gain. He served the Kingdom to the end and he has gone to earn his rewards”, Ayokunle added.