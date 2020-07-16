JUST IN: NDDC: Governor Wike Storms Joy Nunieh’s Residence, Frees Her From Police Siege

Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, stormed the residence of former acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh, and freed her from police siege.

The governor arrived at her residence in Port Harcourt and ordered armed policemen on the ground out of the way.

He then proceeded to enter the house and was seen driving her off alongside his convoy.

BreakingTimes had reported how the policemen laid siege at Nunieh’s residence hours to her appearance before a national assembly panel investigating the NDDC.