JUST IN: NECO Releases SSCE Results

By Seun Adeuyi

The internal Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE) results have been released by the National Examinations Council (NECO).

Analysis of the results show a two per cent increase in the number of candidates who made five credits and above in all subjects.

Prof. Godswill Obioma, NECO Registrar, announced this at the its Headquarters in Minna, Niger State.

12 schools were also derecognised for their involvement in mass cheating and whole school cases of malpractice.

The Registrar said the schools derecognised include four schools in Adamawa, two in Kastina, two in Niger, two in kaduna, one in Taraba and one in Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

