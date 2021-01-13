JUST IN: Nigerian Billionaire, Akin-Olugbade Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

By Onwuka Gerald

Nigeria’s billionaire, Bolu Akin-Olugbade has passed on after suffering COVID-19 complications.

The 61-year-old businessman died on Wednesday. He died at the Paelon COVID Centre, Ikeja, Lagos.

Until his death, Akin-Olugbade was the Aare Onakakanfo of Owu Kingdom.

He acquired a doctorate degree in Company Law from Cambridge University.

Late Akin-Olugbade was a Rolls Royce lover and one of the largest collectors of the car worldwide.

His 10th Rolls Royce, the Cullinan valued at $450,000, was said to be the first shipped to Africa in 2019.

Akin-Olugbade back in 2018 expressed self love on Rolls Royce car by saying,

“I lavish money on cars because I always had a liken for it cars. I bought my first Rolls Royce in 1984 and now, I am on my ninth Rolls Royce. I like dressing well and I also travel a lot because I enjoy doing so.