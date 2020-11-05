JUST IN: Nigerians, Others Barred From China Over #COVID19

The Chinese government has declared that due to the coronavirus pandemic, non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding valid visas and residency permits have been temporarily suspended from entering China.

In a statement released by the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria via a tweet post on their official Twitter handle on Thursday, November 5, 2020, this disclosure was made.

According to the statement, the Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria stated that they would no longer issue the above-mentioned workers with a Certified Health Declaration Form.

However, it claimed that foreign nationals with diplomatic visas may not be affected and those visiting the Chinese Embassy for emergency needs may apply for a visa.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China has agreed to temporarily suspend entry into China for non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding visas or residency permits that are still valid at the time of this announcement,” the Chinese Embassy statement reads in part.

The statement made it clear that the suspension was a temporary solution necessitated by Covid-19’s current situation. It also noted that these steps would be evaluated in line with the changing situation and that any changes would be announced accordingly.