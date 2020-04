The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 196 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported as follow;

87-Lagos

24-Kano

18-Gombe

17-Kaduna

16-FCT

10-Katsina

8-Sokoto

7-Edo

6-Borno

1-Yobe

1-Ebonyi

1-Adamawa

“As at 11:55pm 29th April- 1728 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria,” the centre said in a recent tweet.

196 new cases of #COVID19 reported;



87-Lagos

24-Kano

18-Gombe

17-Kaduna

16-FCT

10-Katsina

8-Sokoto

7-Edo

6-Borno

1-Yobe

1-Ebonyi

1-Adamawa



As at 11:55pm 29th April- 1728 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.



Discharged: 307

Deaths: 51 pic.twitter.com/1ul1P8JvTH — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 29, 2020