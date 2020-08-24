JUST IN: Nigeria’s Economy Shrinks By 6.10% In 2nd Quarter — NBS Report

Nigeria’s economy shrank in the second quarter of this year as the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell by 6.10 per cent, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in its GDP report for Q2 2020, said on Monday.

This is happening for the first time in more than three years.

According to the NBS, the decline was largely attributable to significantly lower levels of both domestic and international economic activity, which resulted from nationwide shutdown efforts aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said, “Gross Domestic Product decreased by –6.10 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the second quarter of 2020, ending the three-year trend of low but positive real growth rates recorded since the 2016/17 recession.”

The NBS said the Q2 2020 growth rate indicated a drop of 8.22 per cent, and a fall of 7.97 per cent when compared with Q2 2019, which recorded a growth of 2.12 per cent.

It added, “Consequently, for the first half of 2020, real GDP declined by –2.18 per cent year on year, compared with 2.11 per cent recorded in the first half of 2019. Quarter on quarter, real GDP decreased by –5.04 per cent.

“Furthermore, only 13 activities recorded positive real growth compared to 30 in the preceding quarter.”

The Nigerian economy, had continued its slow recovery since its first recession in 25 years in the second quarter of 2017 when it posted a 0.7 per cent growth.

The economy will slide into its second recession in four years, with another negative growth rate likely in Q3 2020.