JUST IN: “Nigeria’s Economy Too Fragile To Bear Another Round Of Lockdown” —President @MBuhari

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the nation’s economy is too fragile for fresh COVID-19 lockdown.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, @MBuhari, on Thursday, the President urged Nigerians to obey all protocols recommended by health authorities to curtail the spread of the lethal coronavirus.

He said compliance with COVID-19 protocols by all Nigerians is crucial to avert a second wave of the pandemic in the country.

“Looking at the trends in other countries, we must do all we can to avert a second wave of COVID-19 in Nigeria. We must make sure that our cases, which have gone down, do not rise again. Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown,” @MBuhari tweeted.

https://twitter.com/MBuhari/status/1321783789547364352?s=19

The President had in March imposed a total lockdown on parts of the country including Lagos, Abuja and Ogun. The lockdown lasted for over five weeks and had a tremendous effect on the country’s economical activities.

Details later…