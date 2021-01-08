JUST IN: NIMC Workers Suspend Strike

By Onwuka Gerald

The National Identity Management Commission, (NIMC) workers have suspended the strike they embarked upon on Thursday.

Recall that the Workers embarked on an industrial action over the fear of COVID-19 spread in the agency.

Punch reported that the President, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC Unit, Asekokhai Lucky, confirmed the suspension of the strike to its correspondent in Abuja.

According to him, the workers of the commission across the country were being contacted to resume work by Monday and begin the enrolment of citizens for National Identity Numbers.

More Details Later……