The number of confirmed cases of the dreaded coronavirus has reached 500,000 worldwide, according to Data Storyteller, Norbert Elekes.

The outbreak, initially identified in China, is continuing to grow more than 3 months after it was first detected in December.

The disease is called COVID-19 and is caused by infection from the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, which is one of multiple coronaviruses that can infect humans.

Other examples include SARS, MERS, and even the common cold.