JUST IN: Number Of Worldwide #COVID19 Recoveries Reach 1.1m

The number of global coronavirus recoveries exceeded the 1,000,000 mark on Sunday, according to a running tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university’s data showed a total of 1,121,534 people won their battle against the pandemic. The number of cases reached 3,484,176, with 244,778 deaths recorded.

US has the highest number of recoveries with nearly 174,000, followed by Spain With 147,000, and Germany 129,00.

US continues to be the worst-hit country, with the highest numbers of infections and deaths — nearly 1,161,000 cases and over 67,400 fatalities.

While Italy has the second highest death toll with 28,710, Spain is the second country recording the highest cases with 245,567.

China, ground zero of the virus, has registered nearly 84,000 cases and one more fatality since it confirmed a nearly 50 percent rise in its death toll — bringing the total number to 4,637. Those figures continue to raise questions in and outside China.

