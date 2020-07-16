JUST IN: Nunieh Vows To Spill More To Nigerian Faithfuls

The current squabble between the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and the suspended Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Developing commission, (NDDC) took yet another twist, when Nunieh promised to reveal more secrets about the mysteries happening in NCDC to Nigerians.

This declaration was made at the government house in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, under the watch of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Wike kept to his word of protecting her, when he released her from the clutches of police operatives, that was earlier sent to arrest the dismissed NDDC MD.

Nunieh however, described the incident as the plotting of Akpabio to stop her from going to Abuja and submit statements that will subject NDDC interim Management for investigation by the House of Commitees there in Abuja.

“By now, I am suppose to be in Abuja, submitting documents that will bring the Organization for further probing by the House Committee; instead I am here while the person that asked me to take an oath, stole government files and fund belonging to the State is at home relaxing”, she barked.

Nunieh stated further by saying she feels protected staying in the government House for now, and that her life cannot be ended by Akpabio. According to her, “he wanted so bad to stop me from going to NASS to report and that is why he organized policemen to arrest me. A day will come when I will be given another opportunity by the House Of Representatives to tell Nigerians more about what has really been happening at NDDC”.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers State Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni revealed that the command has nothing to do with the Mobile 19 squad of policemen that was earlier sent to Nunieh’s residence there in Owuru Creek View, Off Hebert Macaulay Street, in Port Harcourt.

Nunieh further described the attempt made to apprehend her at her residence in Port Harcourt as the handworks of those that don’t want the truth revealed, adding further that she fears no one but her God and that she cannot be intimidated by Policemen.”Wike even was told to withdraw his alteration about the promise he made to protect me till this whole thing becomes overshe added.

Governor Wike stated that he doesn’t expect such action from the police officials, and that the State’s police commissioner said he has no idea of incident that transpired. “Nunieh if guilty, will not receive my support or backing, as most individuals are saying already, that we are not even on same party, so why protect her. Answer is she is a River’s daughter”.