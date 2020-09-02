JUST IN: Oba Of Benin Invites Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu, Others For Peace Talk.

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, on Wednesday invited the governor of Edo state Godwin Obaseki and the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the governorship election Osagie Ize-Iyamu alongside others for a peace meeting at the palace.

The meeting is currently being held at the Oba’s Palace in Benin City, Edo state.

The agenda for the meeting is Oba’s plea to all political actors in the state to allow the elections be conducted in a peaceful, fair and transparent atmosphere.

Following the upcoming gubernatorial elections in the state there has been series of crisis among the two major political parties which has threatened residents expectation of a peaceful exercise during the elections.

Other dignitaries also invited to the meeting is the immediate past National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, ex- governor and former National chairman of the APC John Oyegun, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, Deputy Governor of Edo state Philip Shaibu among others.

The Edo State is expected to go to the polls on September 19 to elect a governor for the state.

Major contenders in the state include incumbent governor Godwin Obaseki of the PDP, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC and others .







