JUST IN: Ogun Deputy Speaker Impeached

Hon. Dare Kadiri, the embattled Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, was on Thursday impeached for alleged “gross misconduct.”

A five-member committee set up by the House impeached Hon. Kadiri over an alleged public disturbance.

On February 26, he was arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for an alleged assault after he reportedly led suspected hoodlums to invade the residence of the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, in Oru-Ijebu, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state during the revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The Deputy Speaker was removed after the report by the five-member committee recommended him for impeachment, he was found guilty of the allegations levelled against him 18 out of the 26 lawmakers adopted for his removal.

He represented Ijebu-North at the State Assembly.