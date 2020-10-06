JUST IN: Ogun State Governor Appoints Laycon Youth Ambassador

The governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has appointed the winner of the just concluded Big Brother Naija season five lockdown edition Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon as the Youth Ambassador of Ogun State.

Abiodun who also gave him a 3-bedroom Bungalow, cash gift of N5Million appointed him as a Member of Ogun State Executive Council.

Laycon whose duty begins immediately performed his first official assignment as Youth Ambassador of Ogun State Government as he met with the Commissioner of Police Ogun State at Elewe Eran.

His vocal point, he said will be on Police Brutality, Security and Community Policing.