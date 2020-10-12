Just In: Ojahbee Has Been Released From Panti

Ojah Bee has finally been released from Panti, lawyer and notable figure in the police brutality protests, Twitter user Moe tweeted.

This development came as a result of mounting pressure from Nigerians, demanding the release of Ojahbee, whose full name is Demola Ojabodu.

Ojahbee is reportedly the manager of musician Oxlade; they had been protesting together, when police dragged Ojabodu away, injuring Oxlade.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila had earlier announced that he has been able to secure the release of five persons earlier arrested by members of the Nigerian Police Force during the ongoing EndSars protest in Lagos State, leaving behind Demola Ojabodu.

He explained that he was able to secure his release because as at the time he initiated the process for all six persons, Ojabodu was already transferred to Panti.

FreeOjahBee trended heavily on Twitter because Ojabodu was arrested at surulere axis of Lagos State alongside five others while protesting in the area.

Just this evening the Speaker had promised to help secure the release of the Six arrested persons.

About an hour later he tweeted that he was able to secure the release of five others except Ojabodu.

We have been able to secure the release of:

1Okara Nkem

2 Ayodeji Ayeni

3 Nduka Treasure

4 Adeola Adebayo

5 Adetifa Olanrewaju Samuel

“The 6th detained person ADEMOLA OJABODU was transferred to Panti police station and all will be done to effect his release too,” he tweeted.