Just In: Olisa Metuh Freed From Prison

By Adejumo Enock

The former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh has been released from Kuje Custodial Centre (prison).

A former Minister of Aviation, shared the pictures of Metuh coming out of the prison via his Twitter account @Osita_Chidoka on Thursday

Recall that the court of appeal in Abuja nullified the seven-year jail sentence handed down to him last week as the court in its rulings held that Okon Abang, judge of a federal high court in Abuja, exhibited bias in Metuh’s case.

Similarly, Metuh was arraigned on seven counts of money laundering for allegedly receiving N400 million from the office of the national security adviser by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and was sentenced to seven years in prison on February 25, 2020

