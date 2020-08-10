JUST IN: Ondo Deputy Governor Formally Resigns PDP Membership

Agboola Ajayi, Ondo State Deputy Governor, has resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
Allen Sowore, Media Adviser to the Deputy Governor, in a statement said Ajayi decision to resign was as a result of the call on him by a majority of the good people of Ondo State to give hope to the hopeless.
Ajayi, in the statement, reassured his teaming supporters to remain focused and committed as he will be announcing his next line of action shortly.
The deputy Governor in a tweet via his Twitter handle said: “Today 10th August 2020, I Resign my membership from the People’s Democratic Party to join Zenith Labour party to further my Aspirations.
“I appreciate the National Leadership and members of the party for their warm reception and acceptance in the short period i rejoined the party.”
It would be recalled that Ajayi rejoined the PDP on June 21 2020, at his home town, Kiribo. He contested in the governorship primary but lost to Eyitayo Jegede.
Meanwhile, Ajayi will tomorrow defect to the Zenith Labour Party to contest for the governorship election.
The party adopted him after it replaced his name with that of its candidate, Rotimi Benjamin.
Benjamin was elected during the party’s primary early this month.