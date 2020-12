By Seun Adeuyi

Ondo State Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Prof. Bayonile Ademodi, is dead. He was 68-year-old.

He died on Saturday, an official was quoted to have said.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, disclosed this while speaking with NAN in a telephone interview on Sunday in Akure.

Ademodi was a professor of chemical engineering, and a native of Ondo town.

More details shortly…