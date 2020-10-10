[JUST IN] #OndoDecide2020: Eyitayo Jegede Wins Polling Unit

Eyitayo Jegede, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in today’s gubernatorial election in Ondo State has won his polling unit.

He polled 220 votes to defeat Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who scored 60 and Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, who polled seven votes.

Jegede voted at Unit 009, Ward 2, Akure LG located inside Sacred Heart Primary School, Cathedral area of Akure.

Jegede polled 158 votes to defeat APC candidate who polled 43 and ZLP candidate Ajayi Agboola who polled four votes, at the second unit in the primary school.