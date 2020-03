The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, is at the Presidential Villa right now for a meeting with Nigerian Rule, General Muhammadu Buhari.

This is as the Nigeria Police Force officials says it is keeping watch over the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja.

On Wednesday, there was an interim injunction restraining the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, from parading himself as the party’s national chairman.

More details later…