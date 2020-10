Youths on Friday discovered and looted COVID19 palliatives kept in warehouses located on the premises of Cocoa Processing Industrial, Ede, Osun State.

In a video circulated online, the resident were happily seen looting the warehouse owned by the State Government.

The youths were seeing carrying packs of noodles and bags of rice out of the premises.

The palliatives, it was gathered were meant for the people of the state.