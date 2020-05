A Pakistan International Airlines plane has crashed in Karachi on a flight from Lahore, aviation officials say.

The plane, which was reported to be carrying 90 passengers, was flying from Lahore to Jinnah International Airport, one of Pakistan’s busiest airports.

Pictures shared on social media show smoke rising from the crash site, a residential area.

Emergency services have arrived at the scene.

Details later…

BREAKING: Pakistani passenger aircraft crashes in Karachi — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 22, 2020