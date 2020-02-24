0 comments

Just In: Passengers Lament as Fulani Herdsmen Block Benin-Ore Road (Video)

by on February 24, 2020
 

In a video shared online, a stranded traveller was heard calling for intervention as Fulani herdsmen were said to have restricted movement since 6 am, this Monday morning, along Benin-Ore road, near Okada, leaving a lot of travellers stranded.

See video below.

Chuks Azotani


